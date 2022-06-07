Jan 6 committee interviewed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was interviewed by the Jan 6 committee, her spokesperson confirmed.

The Secretary participated in an interview with committee investigators last week, as follow up to the previous conversations they have had with Secretary Benson and the Bureau of Elections.

Benson previously provided documents to the Jan 6 committee. A letter was sent by Benson in January 2022 to the U.S. House Select Committee and United States Attorney General Merrick Garland which provided information about coordination between the former president and the people in Michigan to overturn the 2020 election results.

Benson says the letter was meant ensure members of the Committee and leaders at the Department of Justice were made aware of events that occurred in Michigan.

“As more information has surfaced about the attempts to thwart the will of Michigan’s 5.5 million voters, we have been able to connect the dots between activities that occurred here in Michigan and at the national level to overturn what was the most secure election in our state’s history,” said Benson. “As the efforts to overturn the election ultimately led to the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol, it is my firm belief that all Americans have a patriotic duty to nation and our democracy to support the Committee in their work.”

Last week’s interview would have been the third time Secretary Benson has communicated directly with the Committee, including an interview with investigators in November 2021.

