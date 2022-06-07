Jackson native Brian Stuard qualifies for US Open

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson native Brian Stuard has qualified to play in his 5th US Open Championship.

Stuard finished tied for first at the Springfield, OH qualifying tournament. He also qualified for the US Open from that same qualifying event in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

The US Open runs June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

