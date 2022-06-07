How Michiganders can prepare for a house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An estimated 50% of homeowners in Michigan do not have working smoke alarms.

A housefire Monday in Flint took the lives three children and their parents. Officials with the Flint Fire Department said the home appeared to not have smoke detectors.

In Michigan, fire deaths have increased 15% in 2022 compared to 2021. Meridian Township fire marshal Tavis Millerov said the leading cause of house fires is cooking. He said the safest way to put out a kitchen fire is to put a cover on the pan.

Firefighters said there should be a working smoke detector in every bedroom and hallway.

“Being alert as early as possible and being able to get out is much more important nowadays,” Millerov said. “With what just happened tragically yesterday in Flint, we’re up 68 fire deaths and 55 fires here in Michigan.”

It’s not only important to have smoke alarms, but if flames were to ignite in your home, experts said it’s important to have an escape plan.

“One way could be a door, the second way out could be a window, and for those families that have bedrooms or occupancy on a upper level, maybe the second or third floor,” said fire safety expert Michael McLeieer. “We want to make sure that families have a home fire escape ladder.”

McLeieer, the president at Escape Incorporated in Kalamazoo, said the ladder should be outside of a home window so if anyone is stuck upstairs, they can use the ladder to get to a safe location.

