Holt Public Schools adding mental health therapist, will start this fall

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt Public Schools is announcing it is adding a mental health therapist this fall.

The therapist will tackle issues like anxiety and depression. Students will be able to get between six and twelve sessions.

According to the University of Michigan’s Counseling and Psychological Services:

1 out of every 5 young people suffers from some form of diagnosable mental illness.

About 19% of young people contemplate or attempt suicide each year.

Suicide is the third leading cause of death among people ages 15–24, and the second leading cause of death in college students ages 20–24.

Over 66% of young people with a substance use disorder have a co-occurring mental health problem.

Teens diagnosed with depression are five times more likely to attempt suicide as adults than adults without psychiatric illness.

Over 2/3 of young people do not talk about or seek help for mental health problems.

Additionally, an estimated 5 million young females suffer from an eating disorder each year.

The Holt schools therapist is being paid through a grant from Children and Family Charities. School counselors in the district will remain in their roles as well.

