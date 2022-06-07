Advertisement

Father, woman arrested after passing out with drugs in car and kids in back seat, police say

Justin Simpson and Stephanie Sandlin have been arrested by authorities in Ohio after police said they were passed out in a car with children in the back seat.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By WXIX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio are investigating a father and a woman after officers said they found two children in the back seat of their car in deplorable conditions.

The Monroe Police Department reports Justin Simpson and Stephanie Sandlin have been arrested after officers found the two passed out in a car with Simpson’s kids in the back seat on Monday.

According to court documents, WXIX reports Simpson was slumped over the steering wheel of the car, and Sandlin was passed out in the passenger seat.

Simpson’s twins, an 18-month-old boy and girl, were extremely hot and very sweaty in the back seat, according to police. They were also thirsty and filthy.

Police said the children were found sitting in old fast-food scraps with diapers that had not been changed.

Simpson allegedly had a small rock-like substance wrapped in plastic in his lap, which police said he later admitted was crack.

Sandlin, who had extremely dilated pupils and was very lethargic, had a crack pipe next to her, according to police.

Monroe police said Simpson faces a drug possession charge in addition to a child endangerment charge. The two were booked in Butler County.

