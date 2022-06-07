Advertisement

Dave Chappelle donates show’s proceeds to mass shooting victims in Buffalo

Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Dave Chappelle performed stand-up comedy there on Sunday.
Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Dave Chappelle performed stand-up comedy there on Sunday.(Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Comedian Dave Chappelle is donating all proceeds from his latest show to mass shooting victims in Buffalo, New York.

Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Chappelle performed stand-up there on Sunday.

The money from that show is going to the family members of the victims of the Tops Supermarket shooting, where 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire May 14.

Three people were injured in the shooting.

The suspect in the shooting is facing 25 charges. If convicted, he could spend life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.
Police: Pregnant woman among 3 killed in Michigan shooting
Barry County Sheriff suing Attorney General, Secretary of State, Michigan State Police, others over election fraud investigation
Man who died in Eaton County rollover crash identified
A man was arrested June 5, 2022 after a weapon was allegedly found during a traffic stop in...
Michigan State Police arrest man after weapon reportedly found during Lansing traffic stop
Be on the lookout in Mid-Michigan for robbery suspect, police say

Latest News

WILX News 10 Now Desk
Now Desk Afternoon Edition - Rain (rain) goes away, a 4-year-old survives the wilderness, and a statue defaced
Rain (rain) goes away, a 4-year-old survives the wilderness, and a statue defaced
Now Desk Afternoon Edition - June 7, 2022
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
‘Told my kids to act like they’re asleep’: Uvalde teacher who survived shooting speaks
No charges for woman arrested in Valentines Day homicide
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting