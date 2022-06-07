City of Jackson seeks community input on affordable housing options

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Affordable housing in Jackson is expected to be reshaped in the near future and city officials are asking for residents’ input.

According to the city, there will be two meetings in June regarding the Affordable Housing Project at Reed Manor and other opportunities in Downtown Jackson.

The first meeting will take place 5 p.m. June 16 at the Reed Manor patio by Building C and at 9 a.m. Friday June 17 at the Grand River Farmers Market.

More information on the meetings can be found on the City of Jackson’s official website here and on the Jackson Choice website here.

