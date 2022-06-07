Advertisement

City of Jackson seeks community input on affordable housing options

(WILX)
By Amy Lyman
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Affordable housing in Jackson is expected to be reshaped in the near future and city officials are asking for residents’ input.

According to the city, there will be two meetings in June regarding the Affordable Housing Project at Reed Manor and other opportunities in Downtown Jackson.

The first meeting will take place 5 p.m. June 16 at the Reed Manor patio by Building C and at 9 a.m. Friday June 17 at the Grand River Farmers Market.

More information on the meetings can be found on the City of Jackson’s official website here and on the Jackson Choice website here.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.
Police: Pregnant woman among 3 killed in Michigan shooting
Barry County Sheriff suing Attorney General, Secretary of State, Michigan State Police, others over election fraud investigation
Man who died in Eaton County rollover crash identified
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Meijer once again able to process credit cards, online orders
A man was arrested June 5, 2022 after a weapon was allegedly found during a traffic stop in...
Michigan State Police arrest man after weapon reportedly found during Lansing traffic stop

Latest News

Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown, James Craig, Perry Johnson and Michael Markey
Michigan Supreme Court denies Brandenburg appeal to appear on gubernatorial primary
Your Health: The impact of drug factories on treatment
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
Jan 6 committee interviewed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
Vacant convent in Lansing may become adult care facility
Abandoned Lansing convent to be turned into a senior facility
Jan 6 committee interviewed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson