Chatting with a cast member from Ain’t Too Proud to learn about life on Broadway

By Holly Harper
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A Broadway favorite is coming to town and we are learning more about Ain’t Too Proud, which will be at Cobb Great Hall at Wharton Center for Performing Arts until June 12th.

James T. Lane who plays Paul Williams, shares what life is like on the road and what people can expect when they come out to the show.

