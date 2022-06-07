Advertisement

Angels Fire Manager Maddon

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon talks during a news conference for baseball's upcoming World...
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon talks during a news conference for baseball's upcoming World Series against the Cleveland Indians on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Los Angeles Angels Tuesday fired manager Joe Maddon. The team through Monday had lost 12 consecutive games. Phil Nevin has been named the team’s interim manager. Maddon is the second manager fired this season after the Philadelphia Phillies last week fired Joe Girardi.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.
Police: Pregnant woman among 3 killed in Michigan shooting
Barry County Sheriff suing Attorney General, Secretary of State, Michigan State Police, others over election fraud investigation
Man who died in Eaton County rollover crash identified
Grand Ledge man charged more than $700 at Meijer
Meijer once again able to process credit cards, online orders
A man was arrested June 5, 2022 after a weapon was allegedly found during a traffic stop in...
Michigan State Police arrest man after weapon reportedly found during Lansing traffic stop

Latest News

Tiger Woods grimaces on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf...
Woods Pulls Out of U. S. Open
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Adds Another Texas Football Recruit
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU’s Plata To Play in Meijer Tournament
Detroit Tigers
Tigers Adjust Roster For Injury Issues