Angels Fire Manager Maddon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Los Angeles Angels Tuesday fired manager Joe Maddon. The team through Monday had lost 12 consecutive games. Phil Nevin has been named the team’s interim manager. Maddon is the second manager fired this season after the Philadelphia Phillies last week fired Joe Girardi.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.