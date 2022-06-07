Advertisement

‘All kids deserve a happy, hunger-free summer’ -- No Kid Hungry launches text line to help families find free meals for kids

(Jose Nicdao / CC BY 2.0)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Event organizers are setting up free meal stations for kids over the summer 2022 season.

No Kid Hungry Michigan set up a free Meet Up and Eat Up summer meal program for students across the state. The announcement was made on Wednesday and they are encouraging families to find free summer food sites organized by school districts and organizers.

The group said these programs are open to any kid or teenager in need of food.

Read: Supply chain issues causing issues for Michigan summer lunch programs

“All kids deserve a happy, hunger-free summer,” the group said in a press release. “But as communities continue to struggle with the effects of the pandemic, more children are at risk of hunger this summer than before.”

The Meet Up and Eat Up Summer Meals program is funded by the USDA. School districts and local organizers will run these meet ups over the summer.

“Summer hunger can have a long-term impact on a child’s health, ability to learn and general well-being,” organizers said. “No Kid Hungry is focused on providing funding and strategic assistance to schools and local organizations implementing summer meals programs to help them reach more kids during the pandemic.”

If you wish to participate, text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304 or visit their website.

