Abandoned Lansing convent to be turned into a senior facility

Vacant convent in Lansing may become adult care facility
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing planning board considered issuing a permit to allow an abandoned convent in north Lansing to be turned into a senior adult care facility.

The property, located next to Saint Therese Parish and School, off of Harris and Randolph Street, was once home to 17 nuns. Passionist Sisters Convent owns the property, but it is trying to sell it.

A Lansing developer has applied for a permit, and if approved, they would turn the house into a group home for up to 20 senior citizens.

Two other permits also need to be approved for the transition to become final.

