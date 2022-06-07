Advertisement

4-year-old boy found safe after two days lost in Montana

Ryker Webb, 4, was found safe after getting lost outside a home in Montana.
Ryker Webb, 4, was found safe after getting lost outside a home in Montana.(Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Dept./Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A little boy was found “apparently healthy, although hungry, thirsty and cold” after being missing for two days, the Lincoln County, Montana, Sheriff’s Department reported.

Ryker Webb, 4, was reported missing Friday. He was last seen that afternoon playing with the family dog in the yard outside a home on the east side of Bull Lake in northwestern Montana, the sheriff’s department said.

The child was found safe Sunday in Sanders County and taken to a medical center for evaluation.

Authorities reported that ground searchers, drones, dog team and ATVs searched throughout the weekend for the little boy, along with a boat unit on Bull Lake.

An assortment of professionals and volunteers helped in the search for a 4-year-old boy who...
An assortment of professionals and volunteers helped in the search for a 4-year-old boy who wandered away from a Montana home.(Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)

Poor weather conditions, including “rain, low visibility and low ceiling,” meant that air support for the search was limited, the sheriff reported.

“The dense vegetation in the area proved to be extremely difficult to search,” the news release stated.

The sheriff’s department said an assortment of law enforcement, first responders and search and rescue teams helped in the search for the 4-year-old, as well as “the large group of experienced outdoorsmen and families who responded from Sanders County.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a triple homicide after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday.
Police: Pregnant woman among 3 killed in Michigan shooting
Barry County Sheriff suing Attorney General, Secretary of State, Michigan State Police, others over election fraud investigation
Man who died in Eaton County rollover crash identified
A man was arrested June 5, 2022 after a weapon was allegedly found during a traffic stop in...
Michigan State Police arrest man after weapon reportedly found during Lansing traffic stop
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Mr. Wells spent 33 years in the East Lansing Public School District.
‘Staple in the district’ retires from East Lansing Schools
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
USDA giving WIC families formula waivers
East Lansing High School Principal Andrew Wells
‘Staple in the district’ retires from East Lansing Schools
Students will be able to get between six and twelve sessions.
Holt Public Schools adding mental health therapist, will start this fall
WILX News 10 Now Desk
Now Desk Morning Edition - A gas giveaway in Michigan, cops ‘borrow’ a boat to nab a thief, and a newsroom divided over ice cream