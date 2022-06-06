Your Health: Slowing down Alzheimer’s Disease

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than six million Americans living with Alzheimer’s Disease. By 2050, the number is expected to be 13 million.

While there are several drugs to treat the symptoms, there’s only one FDA-approved medication to slow the progression.

There’s no cure, but researchers are hoping electricity may help stop it at the earliest stages.

“By increasing the flow of information, in that track, we might improve the ability of a person to retain new information,” said Dr. Gabriel de Erausquin.

Researchers are targeting the Fornix -- a part of the brain responsible for memory -- with deep brain stimulation, sending electrical impulses to targeted areas.

“The electrodes go down into the brain near the Fornix. Then, you tunnel the wires underneath the skin, behind the ear and underneath the skin down by neck, down to the chest wall. And then, we have a little battery pack there,” said Dr. Alexander Papanastassiou. “It’s a lot like a pacemaker.”

A San Antonio woman in her 70s was one of the first in the world to receive the treatment. On the operating table, she suddenly started talking about a long-lost memory.

“She was suddenly flattered by a memory of her sister and her playing on the beach,” Erausquin said.

During two years of stimulation, researchers said the deep brain stimulation was shown to be safe for Alzheimer’s patients and the disease did not progress in most of the patients.

There are 27 sites worldwide testing deep brain stimulation for Alzeimer’s, 18 in the United States.

