‘What draws me to Michigan is fishing for big catfish’ -- New state record flathead catfish caught in Berrien County

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WILX) - A new state record flathead catfish was caught in the early-morning hours Sunday, May 29.

Lloyd Tanner, an angler from Indiana, caught a new state record flathead catfish that weighed in at 53.35 pounds and measured at 48 inches in St. Joe River in Berrien County.

This beat the previous state record flathead catfish which was 52 pounds and 46.02 inches long back in 2014. Tanner’s fish has been verified by Jay Wesley, Lake Michigan Basin coordinator with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“I’ve been fishing Michigan for almost 30 years,” Tanner said. “What draws me to Michigan is fishing for big catfish.”

Tanner said he comes to St. Joe River nearly every weekend to fish with friends in the Michigan Catfish Anglers Trail, an amateur fishing club.

Representatives from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) explained how the record is determined.

“Michigan’s state-record fish are recognized by weight only,” DNR officials said. “To qualify, fish must exceed the current listed state-record weight, and identification must be verified by a DNR fisheries biologist.”

The current list of Michigan state record fish is available on the DNR’s website.

