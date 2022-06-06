Watching Your Wallet: Data breaches on the rise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the third straight year, the number of data breaches is rising, according to the national nonprofit Identity Theft Resource Center.

The company’s Chief Operating Officer, James Lee said if the trend holds, we are in for a big uptick in data breaches in 2022. He said the bad guys are trying to get your credit card and bank account information, but they’re also usually after something more valuable to them.

“But you’ll also notice what they’re really trying to do more often than not is get that log-in and password, so they’ll send you a link,” Lee said. “You know, ‘just click here to log in,’ And now they’ve captured your log in and password.”

He said they can use that information to go and attack other businesses. Using that information for the bigger fish.

“Remember, this is all about money and the money is not with individuals. The money that the bad guys want is with companies,” Lee said. “But they need individuals’ information to make those attacks work.”

Lee said make sure you use long and unique passwords for each and every account you have. Turn on two factor authentication for each account. And he also recommends you freeze your credit.

He said you can’t stop a data breach at another organization, but what you can do is make that information they steal less useful.

