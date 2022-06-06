Advertisement

Two knocked from Ann Arbor railroad bridge by passing train

A man and woman have been injured after being knocked from a bridge in Ann Arbor by a passing train
(WIFR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A man and woman have been injured after being knocked from a bridge in Ann Arbor by a passing train.

One fell into the Huron River about 7 p.m. Sunday and was in critical condition at a hospital, Ann Arbor fire officials said.

The other person landed on the riverbank and suffered serious injuries. Officials said the pair was trespassing on the railroad bridge.

