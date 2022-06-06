Tigers Have Day Off Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have Monday and Thursday off this week. The Tigers, after winning four straight home games, lost all three games in New York to the Yankees over the week end. The Tigers have a 21-33 record at the one third mark of the season. They play at Pittsburgh against the Pirates Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon, then host the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park for a three game series beginning Friday night.

