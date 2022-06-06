Studio 10 Tidbit: National Yo-Yo Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - June 6 is National Yo-Yo day!

It is also the birthday of Donald Duncan Sr, the founder of Duncan Toys.

Many people like to do different tricks with Yo-Yos and the most common one is the “walk the dog.”

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.