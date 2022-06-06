Advertisement

Studio 10 Tidbit: National Yo-Yo Day

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - June 6 is National Yo-Yo day!

It is also the birthday of Donald Duncan Sr, the founder of Duncan Toys.

Many people like to do different tricks with Yo-Yos and the most common one is the “walk the dog.”

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

