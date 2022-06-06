Section of Lansing River Trail closing for 5 weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, the section of the Lansing River Trail between Moores Park and Elm Street will be temporarily closed for ongoing construction next to the General Motors Grand River Plant property.

For now, the closure is expected to last for approximately five weeks.

Pedestrians and cyclists must seek and use alternate routes during the period of the closure.

