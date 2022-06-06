Advertisement

Section of Lansing River Trail closing for 5 weeks

The section being closed is near the GM Grand River Plant.
Lansing River Trail
Lansing River Trail
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, the section of the Lansing River Trail between Moores Park and Elm Street will be temporarily closed for ongoing construction next to the General Motors Grand River Plant property.

For now, the closure is expected to last for approximately five weeks.

Pedestrians and cyclists must seek and use alternate routes during the period of the closure.

News 10 will keep you updated if there are any updates on the closure.

