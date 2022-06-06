Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19 after Michigan visit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation and one time presidential candidate, tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

The positive test follows a June 1 visit to Michigan, where he announced $368 million in rail infrastructure and safety grants across 46 projects, including two in Michigan.

Secretary Buttigieg said on social media that his symptoms were mild.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms,” Buttigieg wrote. “I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road.”

I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms. I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) June 6, 2022

