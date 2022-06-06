Advertisement

Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19 after Michigan visit

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg(C-SPAN)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation and one time presidential candidate, tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

The positive test follows a June 1 visit to Michigan, where he announced $368 million in rail infrastructure and safety grants across 46 projects, including two in Michigan.

Secretary Buttigieg said on social media that his symptoms were mild.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms,” Buttigieg wrote. “I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road.”

WILX Weather Webcast 6/06/2022 Midday