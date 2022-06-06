Advertisement

Residents split on proposed wind farm in Ingham County

Windfarms in the air
By Erin Bowling
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Climate experts have called for more renewable energy, with electric vehicles and wind energy rising in popularity.

Apex Clean Energy wants to bring wind farms to Ingham County, more specifically Wheatfield Township.

However, you could hear windmills in the future.

Perry Johnson files lawsuit against Michigan Secretary of State

Dr. Wanda Isa, who is a part of the Ingham County Citizens United (ICCU), lives in Wheatfield and is concerned about the noise wind turbines would bring if Apex Energy moves forward. The ICCU claims this could drive down property values.

“There is some concern about infrasound,” said Isa.

They also claim wind turbines could cause health issues if they’re too close to homes. Apex Energy said there shouldn’t be cause for concern. There was no ordinance in the township for large scale wind energy, so no wind turbines can go up just yet until the township finishes that ordinance.

“Mostly, we feel that it is just not appropriate here,” said Isa. “They’re just too big, and there’s just too much of a population here.”

Apex disputes the claims.

“First and foremost there’s a great deal of misinformation online when it comes to wind energy, uh there’s plenty of examples of responsible wind projects all across the state.”

The planning commission chair said they are following Michigan’s planning and zoning act.

The commission had been working on the large scale wind ordinance for about a year and a half. taking things such as public comment and a wind energy presentation done by MSU into consideration.

Apex would have to apply for a special permit to continue once the ordinance is finished.

The ICCU plans to encourage the township to create a restrictive ordinance which would prevent large scale wind turbines. The next Wheatfield township board meeting will be held on June fourteenth.

