Police: 3 kids, 2 adults killed in house fire

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three children and two adults were killed in an early morning house fire in Flint on Monday.

Crews responded to the fire in the 1600 block of S. Euclid Avenue about 4:40 a.m. on June 6.

Six people were inside the home at the time, according to Flint Police Chief Terence Green.

Three children and two adults died in the fire, Green said, adding another child was taken to a hospital for injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but authorities said there were no smoke detectors in the house.

“I lost too many nieces and nephews today,” said Cornell Brown, a family member.

Brown is in disbelief. In one night, he lost five members of his family.

Among the victims were his uncle and his three children and their mother.

“My unc, he was cool. He was the nicest person, you know. He was funny. He was real funny. You know what I’m saying? And his kids, they was real active. Like you could tell they had potential like they would of been some athletes or something, they was real strong,” Brown said.

One surviving child was transported to a local hospital where family members pray they will pull through.

“My mom just checked on him, and they trying to see if he pulls through, but prayers going up. So, I know he going to pull through,” Brown said.

Investigators spent the morning going through the house investigating how the fire was started. They brought in an accelerant detection K-9 officer to the scene.

“This is a sad loss today. We’re gonna have to figure it out. We’re gonna have to get, pull through. We got no choice but to pull through and figure it out,” Brown said.

