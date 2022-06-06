Advertisement

NBA Finals Move to Boston

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with center Robert Williams III (44) and...
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with center Robert Williams III (44) and center Al Horford (42) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Game three of the NBA championship series will be played in Boston Wednesday night, tip off shortly after nine o’clock. The best of seven affair is tied at a win apiece. Boston won game one in San Francisco 120-108 and Golden State evened things Sunday night with a 107-88 victory. Game four is set for Boston at 9pm Wednesday before the teams return to the West Coast.

