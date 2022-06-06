NBA Finals Move to Boston

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Game three of the NBA championship series will be played in Boston Wednesday night, tip off shortly after nine o’clock. The best of seven affair is tied at a win apiece. Boston won game one in San Francisco 120-108 and Golden State evened things Sunday night with a 107-88 victory. Game four is set for Boston at 9pm Wednesday before the teams return to the West Coast.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.