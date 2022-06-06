Advertisement

In My View: DeWitt High School athletics is consistently good

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What a great year for DeWitt High School athletics as usual.

Football is well known as a top notch sport each year, but many more DeWitt sports are consistently good too. How about tonight, two DeWitt teams in championship games. Softball faces Fowlerville at 7pm at Ranney Park in the Softball Classic title game and nearby at Kircher Municipal Park, DeWitt baseball faces St. Johns in the Diamond Classic title game.

DeWitt’s top athletes tend to play more sports in the different seasons and in my view it makes a huge difference each year.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Rollover crash in Eaton County injures 2, kills 1
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
The Ovid-Elsie Board of Education held an unscheduled meeting Saturday.
‘Going to review a past practice’ -- Ovid-Elsie Board of Education holds unscheduled Saturday meeting
No injuries when plane lands on US-23
A 59-year-old man was arrested in Flint on June 3, 2022 after he allegedly pointed a laser...
Michigan State Police arrest 2 men overnight who pointed lasers at MSP helicopters in separate events

Latest News

In My View: What a year for Michigan Big Ten sports
In My View: Michiganders in the NBA finals
In My View: The Softball Classic begins Tuesday
In My View: The Big Ten baseball tournament is an embarrassment