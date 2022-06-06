In My View: DeWitt High School athletics is consistently good

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What a great year for DeWitt High School athletics as usual.

Football is well known as a top notch sport each year, but many more DeWitt sports are consistently good too. How about tonight, two DeWitt teams in championship games. Softball faces Fowlerville at 7pm at Ranney Park in the Softball Classic title game and nearby at Kircher Municipal Park, DeWitt baseball faces St. Johns in the Diamond Classic title game.

DeWitt’s top athletes tend to play more sports in the different seasons and in my view it makes a huge difference each year.

