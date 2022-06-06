MSU Adds Swedish Hockey Player

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale has signed a recruit from Sweden. He is Viktor Hurtig, a 6-6, 190 pound defenseman. Hurtig is a sixth round draft pick of the New Jersey Devils from 2021. He has only played in Sweden most recently with the Vaxjo team.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.