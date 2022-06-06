Advertisement

Mickelson to Play in London This Week

FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean...
FILE - Phil Mickelson speaks after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) - Phil Mickelson is ending his 4-month hiatus from competitive golf and is joining the Saudi-funded rival league. Mickelson was the last big name added to the 48-man field for the LIV Golf Invitational outside London that starts Friday. The six-time major champion was the chief recruiter for the Saudi league. But it appeared to backfire when he was quoted as accusing the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed.”

