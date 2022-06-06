Advertisement

Michigan State Police arrest man after weapon reportedly found during Lansing traffic stop

A man was arrested June 5, 2022 after a weapon was allegedly found during a traffic stop in Lansing.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police arrested a 28-year-old man Sunday after a traffic stop in Lansing.

According to authorities, troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop, which resulted in the arrest of a man for a warrant, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and driving while license suspended.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

