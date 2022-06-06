Michigan State Police arrest man after weapon reportedly found during Lansing traffic stop
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police arrested a 28-year-old man Sunday after a traffic stop in Lansing.
According to authorities, troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop, which resulted in the arrest of a man for a warrant, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and driving while license suspended.
Further details were not revealed at the time.
Related:
- Man accused of assault by strangulation arrested in Jackson County
- Man who died in Eaton County rollover crash identified
- Police: 12-year-old boy commits armed robbery in broad daylight
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.