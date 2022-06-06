Michigan drivers relying on reward programs to save money on gas

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Gas prices continue to break new record highs, many stations are now charging more than $5 a gallon, forcing many drivers to go to great lengths to save money on gas.

“Pretty much, work the rewards programs,” said Chris Bianco.

He is trying to find the cheapest price for a gallon of gas. It was $5.19 at the Speedway near his house in Leoni Township but his rewards membership is helping out.

“I get 50 cents off a gallon, plus I’m a Speedy Rewards member, so I get another three cents off so,” said Bianco.

“T-Mobile gives you a nickel off, and Shell points, if you stay on their gold status, you get a nickel off every day,” said Harry Johnson, who is also using points to help pay for gas.

He said there’s only one reason why he’s a member of so many different rewards programs.

“To save a little money. Especially being on social security, every little bit helps on down the road. I mean living off this stuff is tough right now,” said Johnson.

AAA said following the rewards and changing your driving habits, are really the best thing you can do to save money now.

“I really have to check to see if Kroger was cheaper, was Speedway cheaper. Then I have to factor in rewards and I’m just trying to fill up. Everything I can,” said Bianco.

Bianco said it’s frustrating that he’s chasing these points to fill up his truck.

“Before, I would just get gas and constantly save my points. I had 80,000 points that I never used. Now I’m using them all the time, every time I come to get gas,” said Bianco.

He has another solution to save money, but at this point, it’s really a dream.

“Lower the gas prices. That’s really only what can be done at this point,” said Bianco.

AAA said you can also save on gas by making sure your car is maintained regularly which could get you an extra mile or two to the gallon.

