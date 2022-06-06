Man who died in Eaton County rollover crash identified

WALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) released the name of the individual who was killed in a vehicle crash on Marshall Rd. Saturday night.

Background: Rollover crash in Eaton County injures 2, kills 1

The victim was identified as Wesley Joe Faust, age 40, of Charlotte. He was one of three occupants in the car that rolled over after the driver lost control.

“Two occupants suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital,” the ECSO wrote in a release. “The third occupant, a male subject, suffered serious injuries and later died at an area hospital.”

The incident remains under investigation.

