Man accused of assault by strangulation arrested in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man accused of assault was arrested Sunday by Michigan State Police.

According to authorities, troopers were dispatched to a domestic assault complaint in Jackson County, where they arrested a 23-year-old man from Jackson on suspicion of assault by strangulation.

ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION ARREST: 6/5: Trooper dispatched to a domestic assault complaint in Jackson County. Further investigation resulted in a 23 year old male from Jackson being arrested and lodged for assault by strangulation. pic.twitter.com/Yl9UJrRcYu — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) June 6, 2022

News 10 will update this story as new information becomes available.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 800-799-7233.

