Man accused of assault by strangulation arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man accused of assault was arrested Sunday by Michigan State Police.
According to authorities, troopers were dispatched to a domestic assault complaint in Jackson County, where they arrested a 23-year-old man from Jackson on suspicion of assault by strangulation.
ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION ARREST: 6/5: Trooper dispatched to a domestic assault complaint in Jackson County. Further investigation resulted in a 23 year old male from Jackson being arrested and lodged for assault by strangulation. pic.twitter.com/Yl9UJrRcYu— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) June 6, 2022
The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 800-799-7233.
