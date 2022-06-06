Advertisement

Man accused of assault by strangulation arrested in Jackson County

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man accused of assault was arrested Sunday by Michigan State Police.

According to authorities, troopers were dispatched to a domestic assault complaint in Jackson County, where they arrested a 23-year-old man from Jackson on suspicion of assault by strangulation.

News 10 will update this story as new information becomes available.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 800-799-7233.

