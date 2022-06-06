Learning more about an award-winning show coming to town

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at the Wharton Center, learning more about Ain’t Too Proud, which will be at Cobb Great Hall at Wharton Center for Performing Arts until June 12th.

We got the chance to talk to Bob Hoffman, the Public Relations Manager at Wharton Center, to find out what makes Ain’t Too Proud so special and why so many people love the show.

We also learned about the current COVID policies at Wharton Center and how you can get tickets to one of the shows.

Check out the videos to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.