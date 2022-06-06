Jackson inmates graduate from Jackson Community College

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine spending your life behind bars -- what would you do with your time? What plans would you make?

Would you plan for your future? The inmates at G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Jackson are definitely planning ahead.

32 inmates at the prison were honored Monday for earning degrees from Jackson Community College.

Ranard Massey Jr. is one of them. He received his Associates of Arts during the ceremony. His father, Ranard Massey Sr. drove from Detroit to watch his first born son walk across the stage.

Massey Jr. never thought he’d see this day come. He’s been in prison for nearly 22 years.

“I was just a kid -- I was 16 when I came to prison. Education was the last thing I was thinking about at that point.” said Massey Jr.

He never thought he’d see this day, but he also never thought he’d come this far. Officials from Jackson Community College said that’s what keeps a lot of these men from making that leap. Monday was about celebrating students like Massey Jr. who pressed on.

Dr. Daniel Phelan, President of Jackson Community College, said Monday was about education and redemption.

“There’s just a recognition in our society that we need everyone. And that we realize there’s no perfect human being on the planet and that we’re all flawed and fallible people. And these individuals are redeeming theirs elves through time, but also through study.” said Dr. Phelan.

It’s a moment of realization in the United States too. Right now, people are realizing we don’t have enough people out there for the jobs available. Dr. Phelan said there’s 2.1 jobs available for every unemployed person. So for these men, the probability of finding a job when they get out is pretty high.

“I want to give myself the best opportunity for when I get out.. to have doors open up for me basically. I’m a convicted felon but I also have an education. So maybe that will kind of balance the scale a little bit you know.” said Massey Jr.

Massey Jr. doesn’t want to stop today. Next, he plans on getting his Associates in Business Administration. Schools are tough, but he can’t wait for next semester to start. He graduated from the college with honors.

“If you’re doing it just to make it look good for parole board, it’s not going to work for you. But if you’re doing it to better your education and to be a better person in general.. just keep that goal in mind and take things one day at a time.”

Of the more than thirty graduates in the class of 2022- roughly half received high honors for having a grade point between 3.8 and 4.0.

