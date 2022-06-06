Improvement projects in East Lansing to close intersection

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday morning, Harrison Road at Northlawn Avenue, will be closed for part of an improvements project. The project includes the installation of utilities as part of the East Glencairn Neighborhood Improvements Project.

The intersection is expected to be closed for about three weeks.

Community members with questions can call the East Lansing Department of Public Works, at (517) 337-9459.

Next: Section of Lansing River Trail closing for 5 weeks

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.