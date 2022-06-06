Advertisement

Improvement projects in East Lansing to close intersection

Traffic note for East Lansing drivers!(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday morning, Harrison Road at Northlawn Avenue, will be closed for part of an improvements project. The project includes the installation of utilities as part of the East Glencairn Neighborhood Improvements Project.

The intersection is expected to be closed for about three weeks.

Community members with questions can call the East Lansing Department of Public Works, at (517) 337-9459.

Section of Lansing River Trail closing for 5 weeks

