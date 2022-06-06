Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer to tour Pfizer facility Monday

Manufacturing capabilities for Paxlovid, a COVID-19 treatment, are increasing.
Governor Whitmer at Pfizer
Governor Whitmer at Pfizer(Office of Whitmer)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Monday morning Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join representatives from Pfizer, in Kalamazoo County for a tour and press conference.

There, she will be announcing plans to increase manufacturing capabilities for Paxlovid, a COVID-19 treatment.

Paxlovid has proven to reduce hospitalization and death by almost 90% in high-risk patients when administered within five days of symptoms.

The press conference will take place at 10:45 a.m. and will be streamed on the WILX Facebook page.

