Gov. Whitmer to tour Pfizer facility Monday

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Monday morning Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join representatives from Pfizer, in Kalamazoo County for a tour and press conference.

There, she will be announcing plans to increase manufacturing capabilities for Paxlovid, a COVID-19 treatment.

Paxlovid has proven to reduce hospitalization and death by almost 90% in high-risk patients when administered within five days of symptoms.

The press conference will take place at 10:45 a.m. and will be streamed on the WILX Facebook page.

