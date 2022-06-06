Advertisement

Getting to know a face of Ingham County

By Holly Harper
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 loves to highlight locals in our community and get to know the ‘Faces of Ingham County.’

Tim Currin has been on the board of directors for 9 years and serve as the chief fundraiser for Give-A-Kid Projects.

Check out the video to hear more about his work in the community as well as what has kept him here for over 60 years.

Faces of Ingham County is brought to you by EXIT Realty and you can nominate someone here.

