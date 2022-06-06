‘Common-sense statute’ -- Attorney General Nessel on court rejecting former Detroit City Council President’s suit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reacted Monday to the ruling in Conyers v Garret, which prevents former Detroit City Council President Monica Conyers from running for a county-level seat in the August Democratic primary.

Conyers had sued Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett after Garrett declined to certify Conyers for the Wayne County Executive Board. That suit was rejected by a federal court.

Conyers was denied because she pleaded guilty to felony federal corruption charges in 2009. She’s seeking office again 13 years later, despite Michigan law banning her from holding public office for 20 years.

Attorney General Nessel reacted to the court ruling in a press release Monday.

“Those who exploit the public’s trust should not so easily be placed in a position to do so again,” Nessel said. “This ruling ensures that those convicted of having abused their positions of power are prohibited from seeking public office for 20 years and we appreciate the hard work of our staff and Clerk Garrett in upholding this important and common-sense statute.”

This comes after several Michigan candidates for public office were kicked off of primary ballots for legal concerns.

In May, five out of the 10 Republican nominees for Michigan governor were denied a spot on the ballot after the Board of State Canvassers said they failed to turn in a sufficient amount of valid signatures supporting their candidacy.

In Genessee County, former Clerk of Flint Township Kathy Funk is facing felony charges related to the August 2020 primary, after the Department of the Attorney General alleged she intentionally broke a seal on a ballot container so that the votes inside, under Michigan Election Law, could not be counted in an anticipated recount.

