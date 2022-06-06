Advertisement

City of East Lansing starts annual water main flushing Monday

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing is conducting its annual flushing of water mains.

The flushing will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each weekday for the next three weeks.

It will take place in the area that is east of Abbot Road and south of Lake Lansing Road.

A map of the area can be seen below.

During this time people in or next to the flushing zone may experience a temporary reduction in water pressure and cloudy or rust-colored water.

The city says if residents experience discolored water they should run cold water through a non-aerated faucet, such as a bathtub or outdoor water spigot, for five to ten minutes until the water becomes clear. Residents are also urged to avoid using hot water before checking the cold water to prevent discolored water from entering their hot water heater.

For more information you can go to City of East Lansing’s website here.

