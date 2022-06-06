Capital City Sweets is making downtown sweeter with ready to eat cookie dough
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Things are getting sweeter in downtown Lansing!
One new business is taking the best part and making cookies and making it into a real treat.
Capital City Sweets offers ready to eat cookie dough in various flavors!
It’s the latest business part of the Middle Village Micro Market.
For more information: https://www.capitalcitysweetsmi.com/
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.