Be on the lookout in Mid-Michigan for robbery suspect, police say

(WLUC)
By Rachel Rademacher
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONROE, Mich. (WILX) - Police ask individuals to be on the lookout after a robbery Saturday in Monroe.

According to the Michigan State Police, the suspect is at large for an unarmed robbery at the Circle K. Police said the suspect entered the gas station with a black mask over his face and ordered the store clerk to give him all of the money. When the clerk did not obey, the suspect jumped over the counter and stole packs of Newport brand cigarettes.

After jumping the counter, the suspect left the gas station through the front door from which he entered and left in an unknown vehicle.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black face mask, and dark-colored pants. Police describe the suspect as a white 23-year-old man who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and described to have a medium build.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Trooper Martin of the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

