‘Barring Defendants from enforcing the 15,000 signature threshold’ -- Perry Johnson files lawsuit against Michigan Secretary of State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Perry Johnson filed a lawsuit Monday in an effort to be put back on the August 2022 primary ballot.

The former Republican primary candidate asked a federal court to order the Michigan Secretary of State’s office to stop printing the August 2022 primary ballots.

Johnson was taken off the primary ballot in May due to and an insufficient amount of valid signatures for his campaign for Michigan governor. Monday he filed a lawsuit against the Michigan Board of State Canvassers, Jocelyn Benson.

Background: Perry Johnson files lawsuit after being removed from Michigan primary governor ballot

Johnson’s lawsuit claims the board denied him due process by not checking every signature to see if they were legit. The State Supreme Court has previously denied appeals from Johnson, as well as James Craig, Michael Markey and Donna Brandenburg.

Mike Brown dropped out of the race saying he did not want to be associated with fraud.

In his lawsuit, Johnson alleges his First and Fourteenth amendment rights were violated to him as a candidate, as well as a violation of his fourteenth amendment due process rights.

Johnson later in the document requests that they, “Enter a temporary restraining order and/or preliminary injunction, barring Defendants from enforcing the 15,000 signature threshold requirements of M.C.L.”

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.