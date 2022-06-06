Advertisement

Another Lawsuit Against Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson(WOIO)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A 24th woman has filed a civil lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is also awaiting possible discipline from the NFL. The latest lawsuit was filed in Houston by attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all 24 women. Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments, and the latest lawsuit makes similar allegations.

