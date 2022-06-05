Advertisement

Rollover crash in Eaton County injures 2, kills 1

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man died due to a traffic crash in Eaton County on Saturday night.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) said that around 8:40 p.m. a vehicle with three occupants was traveling southbound on Marshall Road near Matthews Road in Walton Township when the driver lost control.

Investigation indicated the vehicle left the roadway, rolling over before coming to a stop.

“Two occupants suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital,” the ECSO wrote in a release. “The third occupant, a male subject, suffered serious injuries and later died at an area hospital.”

ECSO has not said what caused the driver to lose control. However, the incident remains under investigation.

