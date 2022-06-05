Opening day for East Lansing Farmers Market

Advertisement

East Lansing Farmer's Market opens for the season
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday was opening day for the East Lansing Farmers Market. It ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Valley Court Park.

The event began with a ceremonial ringing of the “market bell” followed by a giveaway of free, reusable shopping bags to the first 100 customers.

The East Lansing Public Library’s ‘library on the go’ mobile pop-up library will also be onsite today hosting children’s story times for kids. Plus--live music.

Organizers say the farmers market draws a crowd of more than 1,000 visitors to Valley Court Park week to shop for farm-grown Michigan produce and products. It is held every Sunday from June 5 to Oct. 30.

Next:

