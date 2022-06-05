Advertisement

Man charged after 2 girls hit, 1 fatally, on Detroit beach

A prosecutor says a man has been charged with murder for allegedly driving onto a Detroit beach on Memorial Day and striking two girls, fatally injuring one of them
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — A man has been charged with murder for allegedly driving onto a Detroit beach on Memorial Day and striking two girls, fatally injuring one of them, a prosecutor said.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Friday that Alexander Armond Smith, 23, of Detroit faces several charges, including open murder, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and reckless driving causing serious impairment.

He allegedly drove Monday evening onto a beach along Detroit's Belle Isle on the Detroit River and struck two Dearborn girls before driving away. Ghadir Saleh, 12, later died of her injuries, while a 16-year-old girl was injured, Worthy said.

Michigan State Police said Thursday on Twitter that the 16-year-old victim remained hospitalized in critical condition “and is in need of your prayers.”

Smith appeared Friday via a video link before a judge who entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

His attorney declined to comment Saturday on the charges that Smith faces.

Worthy said in a news release Friday that the deadly incident remains under investigation by Michigan State Police.

“More will be revealed about the alleged facts of this case later because this tragic incident is still under active investigation,” she said.

