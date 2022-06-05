Lifeguard shortage causes strain public pools and beaches

(NBC) - A lot of you may be heading to public pools and beaches this summer only to find there aren’t enough lifeguards to open them up.

The need is so great that cities across the country are bumping up salaries and offering big bonuses. Jodi Jay is the Austin’s Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation. She says the pressure is on to safely staff dozens of public pools for families counting on inexpensive summer fun.

The city has fewer than half of the 750 they need for the 34 pools.

“We’re looking at having 15 pools open,” Jay said.

Read: Opening day for East Lansing Farmers Market

The American Lifeguard Association says the shortage could close at least a third of the nation’s 309,000 public pools. It could mean fewer eyes on beaches, too. So where did all the lifeguards go?

When pools shut down during the pandemic, many didn’t keep up with their required training. Other workers went elsewhere. And now, with the strongest job market in years, it often comes down to who’s offering the best pay.

“So our lifeguards make anywhere between 15 or 16 and $19 an hour,” Jay said. “We also have a $1,250 worth of bonuses.”

Across the country, other communities are also ramping up recruiting efforts. Down south in Mobile, Alabama, Deputy Director of Public Works Shonnda Smith said the city has begun paying for training in a fashion.

Smith said, “If they pay for the training session we will give them back the money at the end of the season.”

In the heartland, Cincinnati is offering a $2,000 bonus for lifeguards who stay through the summer.

“We’re trying to encourage people, seniors, young people, all ages,” Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney said. “If you can swim; come and get certified as a lifeguard.”

Read: ‘Going to review a past practice’ -- Ovid-Elsie Board of Education holds unscheduled Saturday meeting

Out west in Phoenix, they offered a $2,500 bonus to early season hires. Back in Texas, Barton Springs Pool is one of Austin’s biggest tourist attractions. It’s hours of operation had been temporarily cut back. Josie Chandler is a pool attendee.

Chandler said, “It’s kind of hard to plan around it. So yeah, it’s disappointing.”

Aquatic supervisor Deandre Cain says staff is working overtime to fill the need.

“The plan is to train, train, train, train,” Cain said. “We’re going to keep advertising. We’re going to keep marketing. We’re going to remind people that we’re here. We’ve got jobs. We have our fingers crossed prayers up I think we’re going to be able to do it.”

Cities are hoping for a rebound to keep a summer tradition going strong.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.