‘Going to review a past practice’ -- Ovid-Elsie Board of Education holds unscheduled Saturday meeting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday the Ovid-Elsie Board of Education held an emergency meeting that did not appear on their normally scheduled events.

News 10 spoke with the school district’s associate superintendent, Randy Barton.

“The meeting was about taking a look at a district past practice that has been in place for a number years,” Barton said.

News 10 was at the meeting. After the pledge of allegiance, the board went into a private session.

After the meeting Barton said the Board agreed to hire a third-party to review those past practices from the district.

“Well that is up to the board of education so they are going to consult with our legal team,” Barton said. “And then they will hire that third party. They’re going to try and get that wrapped up as soon as possible.”

Barton said that the meeting Saturday was for clarification on what to do to move forward from what he said was ‘a 20-year district past practice.’

“It is not really an investigation, it’s a review of what district policies have been in place for years,” Barton said. “So there’s not really an investigation they’re just going to review a past practice.”

Board members were not willing to disclose more detail on what practice was under review, or what prompted the review.

