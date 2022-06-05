Barry County Sheriff suing Attorney General, Secretary of State, Michigan State Police, others over election fraud investigation

HASTINGS, Mich. (WILX) - The Sheriff of Barry County is suing Michigan’s Attorney General, Secretary of State, the Michigan State Police, individual troopers and others, according to a court document filed Friday.

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Stefanie Lambert on behalf of Sheriff Dar Leaf, alleges these parties have interfered with Leaf’s investigation into claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Leaf challenged the validity of the 2020 general election results, an attack that was shut down in short time by a federal judge. In 2021, he posted on Facebook about forming a posse. However, he has been unable to support his claims of voter fraud with evidence.

The lawsuit alleges that Nessel, Benson, the Michigan State Police and others have overstepped their authority by stopping his investigations into election fraud.

The filing revealed that at least one Barry County Sheriff’s Deputy was subpoenaed by state officials regarding the investigation.

“On information and belief, at approximately the same time, [“they”] presented an ultimatum to said Deputy and subpoenaed him to sit for an interview and/or give testimony related to his work on the investigation by and on behalf of the Plaintiff Sheriff, including requiring said Deputy to disclose details and information regarding the law enforcement investigation, all of which was and is protected by the law enforcement privileges, confidentiality, protections and investigatory privileges.”

The document also states that authorities, which include the Michigan State Police, have contacted or are contacting other Barry County sheriff’s deputies. It alleges this is being done to “intimidate them, interview them, confiscate protected materials and information in their possession related to the ongoing election investigation being conducted by plaintiff sheriff.”

