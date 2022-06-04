‘Whitmer’s name appeared on the Wisconsin gunman’s list’ -- DOJ investigating killing in Juneau Co. Wisconsin

MAUSTON, Wis. (WILX) - The suspect in the killing of a man at a New Lisbon, Wisconsin home appeared to have other targets related to the judicial system, according to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and reporting by WSAW.

News 10 has confirmed that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was among the targets on the list.

Authorities say the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was called around 6:30 a.m. Friday to a home in the Township of New Lisbon by someone who had left the location to contact law enforcement from a nearby residence. They reported an armed person and two shots fired.

Kaul said attempts by police to negotiate with an individual inside of the home were not successful. Nearly four hours after police arrived on scene, the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team entered the home and located the body of the homeowner, who was only identified as a 68-year-old man.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said that the suspect, a 56-year-old man, was found in the basement of the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was described as being in critical condition.

Authorities collected a firearm from the scene.

Kaul said that the shooting appeared to be targeted and the suspect appeared to have other targets that are related to the judicial system, saying that the other targets have been notified that there are no active threats.

Whitmer’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Zack Pohl, said the Governor’s office was among those notified of the list on Friday.

“Yesterday our office was notified by law enforcement officials that Governor Whitmer’s name appeared on the Wisconsin gunman’s list,” Pohl said. “While the news reports are deeply troubling, we will not comment further on an ongoing criminal investigation. Governor Whitmer has demonstrated repeatedly that she is tough, and she will not be bullied or intimidated from doing her job and working across the aisle to get things done for the people of Michigan.”

Attorney General Kaul did not release the name of the victim or their relation to the judicial system. Gray affiliate WSAW reports that a large law enforcement presence was seen along Woodland Hills Road, in the Township of New Lisbon near the home belonging to a former Juneau Co. judge.

The DOJ said it will reveal more information as the investigation moves forward.

