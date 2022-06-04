Slotkin, Schor join Michigan’s Moms Demand Action in call for reform

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With a week of mass shootings happening across the US, organizations are coming together to demand action to stop gun violence. One of those organizations is Michigan’s chapter Moms Demand Action of Michigan.

For Gun Violence Awareness Day, the group wore orange-colored shirts with the message “end gun violence” as a form of protest in favor of stronger gun regulations.

Saturday, the group held a meet up at the Everett High School football field, all wearing orange.

United States Representative of Michigan Elissa Slotkin and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor was among the speakers at the event discussing ways to prevent gun violence.

The Michigan group was one of many coming out to demand reform Saturday. Moms Demand Action groups came out across the nation calling for reform, including in Indiana, Wisconsin, Florida, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Texas, Kansas, Minnesota, South Carolina, New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Montana, Oklahoma, Vermont, Colorado, Washington, Arizona, South Dakota, New Mexico, Tennessee, Illinois, New England, California, Idaho, Hawaii and Alabama.

