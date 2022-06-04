Advertisement

Injury avoided when plane lands on US-23

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Any landing everyone walks away from is a successful landing.

A small airplane landed on US-23 in Livingston County Saturday, stopping traffic and alerting multiple emergency response agencies. The Michigan State Police (MSP) said they were called to assist the Green Oak Township Police Department when the plane came down, ending its path in a grassy bank by the highway.

Despite the improvised landing strip, police said there were no injuries.

“Troopers assisted Green Oak Twp P.D. earlier today. A small airplane landed on the US-23 in Green Oak Twp, Livingston County,” MSP wrote. “Airplane being towed to MDOT garage.”

They have not yet said what caused the unusual landing.

